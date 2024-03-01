Dogger Bank D will plug into the National Grid via a new 400kV substation at Birkhill Wood, built as part of the “Great Grid Upgrade”.

The substation, with equipment up to 13m high, will be built on seven acres, 700m to the northwest of the Creyke Beck substation, near Cottingham, which will also be extended.

Owners SSE Renewables and Equinor said the confirmation of the grid connection ruled out the use of electricity from Dogger Bank D towards hydrogen production at a dedicated onshore facility, as publicly consulted on last Autumn.

Birkhill Wood substation

They are exploring the future possibility of building a multi-purpose interconnector which would link in with another European country as part of the Dogger Bank D project.

A statement said: “This option would increase energy security for the UK and reduce the need to curtail offshore wind output in times of oversupply on the GB network.”

The project team are undertaking a site selection process to identify potential cable corridors and where other onshore infrastructure associated with the grid connection at Birkhill Wood may be sited. The connection proposals will be consulted on with the public later this year.

