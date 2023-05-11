Motorists are being warned of delays when the first of four abnormal loads set off from Hull Docks in a week’s time.

A convoy consisting of a 70-m long truck, police and support vehicles carrying equipment to the Dogger Bank convertor stations off the A1079 could take up to eight hours, travelling at 10mph to 15mph.

The convoy, carrying an electricity transformer, will be further slowed as it pauses as the trailer lowers its suspension to safely get under bridges.

The first is due to set off from Albert Dockin Hull on May 21 via the A63, A1034 and the A1079.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm: Delivery of first electricity transformer to convertor station near Cottingham 8th May 2022

Hitachi Energy will use UK haulier Allelys whose trucks are 70 metres long and five metres wide, and they will be accompanied by a police escort.

Other deliveries will take place on May 28, June 4, and June 11.

Rachel Lawrence, Community Engagement Manager for Dogger Bank Wind Farm, said: “We were extremely grateful for the patience of communities in this area during our first round of deliveries last year and while our contractor will again do everything it can to minimise disruption during these latest deliveries, it is possible some journey times may be slightly longer than normal, and we would ask the public for their understanding as we carry out this critical work.”

Two convertor stations are being built off the A1079, near the Creyke Beck substation at Cottingham.

Allelys will deliver transformers to the Dogger Bank Wind Farm convertor station site.

Eventually they will convert the current from Dogger Bank Wind Farm, 130km off Yorkshire’s coast, for transmission via the National Grid network to millions of UK homes.