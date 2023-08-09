All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Doncaster Council set to update gypsy and traveller site policies

Doncaster Council is set to update policy rules on its four gypsy and traveller sites across the borough.
By Shannon Mower
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:52 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:52 BST

Next week, the cabinet will vote whether to approve ten changes to gypsy and traveller site policy.

Changes will affect Doncaster’s four official sites: White Towers in Armthorpe, Little Lane in Long Sandall, Land’s End in Thorne and Nursery Lane in Sprotbrough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each change was made in consultation with residents, those on the waiting list and elected members.

Gypsy And Traveller Site In ThorneGypsy And Traveller Site In Thorne
Gypsy And Traveller Site In Thorne

Recommended changes are as follows:

  • Be clear on who is not able to join the waiting list for legal reasons (those under 18 and subject to immigration control)
  • Be clear on who does not qualify to join the waiting list, for example those involved in anti-social behaviour or those who have deliberately given false information)
  • Create a clear definition on the maximum pitch occupancy for single and double pitches for safety reasons.
  • Require permission from the associated landlord for additional caravans.
  • Include a statement on information, confidentiality and data protection.
  • Ensure priority banding is comprehensive, for example those who have had nowhere to locate their caravan for six months should be in platinum band.
  • Be clear on what constitutes exceptional circumstances for priority applicants, for example medical and care circumstances.
  • Ensure that the local connection criteria is fair and recognises cultural differences.
  • Consult with all residents on new allocations to ensure community cohesion.
  • Restrict anyone from the waiting list for six months if they pull onto the site without permission.

Cabinet members will vote on the proposed changes on Wednesday, 16 August.

Related topics:Doncaster CouncilDoncasterThorne