Doncaster Sheffield airport: Mayor says Peel wants to close airport down and redevelop site

Mr Coppard issued a statement after Peel Group said on Tuesday they were extending a review into its future until September 16 despite there being no "tangible proposals" to address its "underlying lack of viability".

The same day Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss called on Peel to think again, describing the review as “extremely concerning”.

Earlier this month the owners of one of the last surviving Vulcan aircraft, Avro Vulcan XH558, confirmed that it will leave its base at the airport by next June, when their lease is up.

Under threat: Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Mr Coppard said Peel remain unclear about their intentions, while expecting the combined mayoral authority and other bodies to put forward ideas.

He accused the company of “seeking to undermine confidence in the airport as a pretence for its closure” and believes their real intention is to redevelop the site.

Mr Coppard said: “As the owners of the airport, it is their responsibility to make clear the options they would be prepared to consider – including whether they would be prepared to explore options for the airport’s sale, a question we have asked them repeatedly – and allow a reasonable period of time for those options to be explored.

“I am increasingly concerned they are now seeking to undermine confidence in the airport as a pretence for its closure, limiting commercial interest in a possible sale, all with a view to forcing a change of use and attempting to open up the site to commercial land development.

“Alongside partners in the region and beyond I continue to call on Peel to change their approach, extend the review period and work with us in collaboration to safeguard the future of DSA. Under those circumstances I remain committed to working with them and partners on the wider Gateway East development, and other opportunities across South Yorkshire.”

Peel, which opened the aiport, formerly RAF Finningley, in 2005. It announced in July that the airport was facing closure a month after Wizz Air revealed it was closing its base there.