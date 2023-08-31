The families of two divers who died two days apart on the same trip were "let down" by the Greek authorities not carrying out potentially critical tests in the days after the tragedies.

Coroner Professor Paul Marks returned an open conclusion into the deaths of Huddersfield businessman Tim Saville, 61, and consultant cardio-thoracic anaesthetist Dr Vincent Hong from East Yorkshire.

Rebreather diver Dr Hong died on September 27 2019 following a dive 63m down to the wreck of SS Burdigala, off the island of Kea. Halfway back up, some of his gear got entangled with the shotline. Another diver noticed he was having problems and trying to go up with his scooter but when he untangled him, the 53-year-old was unresponsive.

Two days later Mr Saville, who was also using a rebreather, died during a dive on Titanic's sister ship HMHS Britannic. Less than 12 minutes into the 116m dive Mr Saville appeared to stop and another diver noticed his breathing loop was no longer in his mouth.

Dr Vincent Hong (left) and Tim Saville on their last diving trip

The Greek owner of dive company Kea Divers is due to stand trial in January in Athens for negligent manslaughter and the widows, Liz Saville and Lily Yeung will be giving witness statements at the hearing. Professor Marks gave the cause of death as “related to scuba diving” in the case of Dr Hong, and also Mr Saville, adding as a secondary cause in Mr Saville's case, hypertension.

He said the findings of the first Greek autopsy differed from those made at a second post mortem in the UK. This found raised levels of carbon monoxide in the bloodstreams of both men, who were non smokers (11 per cent in Dr Hong's case and less than 15 for Mr Saville, compared to zero to one in a non smoker)

Prof Marks said carbon monoxide poisoning couldn't be ruled out, adding: “We have in a sense been let down by the Greek authorities not taking samples for carboxyhemoglobin or considering the gases in the cylinders.”

He said the mens’ deaths two days apart could be “down to coincidence or a linking factor”.

Mrs Yeung and Mrs Saville wouldn’t gain a “great deal of closure” from the open verdict, he said, adding: “It is not lost that you will have to go through this process again in the New Year.”

Mrs Saville, whose husband was co-director at Bronte Water Coolers, based at Honley, welcomed the fact that carbon monoxide had not been ruled out as a possible cause.

The families have had to battle to find out the facts, having to take on a Greek solicitor to get a copy of a “wholly inadequate” police report. She said: “They had not analysed the tanks, not inspected the equipment properly. At that point we asked the solicitor if he could help us get the investigation done again.

