Dramatic pictures show car on fire after it burst into flames on Yorkshire road

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was called out to the scene of a car fire on Main Road in Denholme shortly before 3pm on Friday (Jun 24).

The pictures, sent into The Yorkshire Post by a reader, show the flames covering the bonnet of the white Audi, which had pulled onto the side of the road.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the car was thought to be destroyed, and had to be rescued as parts had melted into the road.

The car fire in Denholme, West Yorkshire

They said: "One crew from Fairweather Green were called to the incident at 2.57pm on Friday.

"They used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and the car had to be collected because of the damage."

A single fire crew were called to the scene