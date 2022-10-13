Dramatic video shows moment walkers were rescued by coastguard in Yorkshire
Two walkers who had been cut off by the tide while walking at Whitby had to be winched up the cliff by the coastguard as sea conditions were too dangerous to recue by lifeboat.
The volunteer RNLI crews were paged at 1.54pm on Monday to help the people who were stranded on the beach and under steep cliffs.
Initially it was decided, with the fast approaching and large tide, that the quickest option was to get the two casualties on board the inshore lifeboat and return to harbour.
But as weather conditions continued to worsen, the crew and Coastguard determined the safest option would be for the Coastguard team to winch the pair up the cliff instead of using the lifeboat.
Helm Andy Cass said: “We train regularly for situations like this and despite the challenging conditions, we were able to keep control of the lifeboat and most importantly keep our crew and casualties safe.”