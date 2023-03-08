Driver left with serious injuries after crash between bus and tractor in Yorkshire

The crash happened shortly before 9am on Tuesday (March 7) when a Volvo single decker bus and a John Deere tractor crashed into each other on the A629 in Keighley, between the Silsden and Hard Ings roundabouts. Both of the vehicles were travelling in the same direction – towards Keighley – when the crash happened.
The bus driver, a 52-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The tractor driver was not injured.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “The Roads Policing Unit are investigating the collision and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it, or who may have footage that will assist their enquiries.”
Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0361 of March 7.