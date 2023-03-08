Driver left with serious injuries after crash between bus and tractor in Yorkshire

A bus driver was seriously injured after a crash involving his bus and a tractor on a major Yorkshire road.

The crash happened shortly before 9am on Tuesday (March 7) when a Volvo single decker bus and a John Deere tractor crashed into each other on the A629 in Keighley, between the Silsden and Hard Ings roundabouts. Both of the vehicles were travelling in the same direction – towards Keighley – when the crash happened.

The bus driver, a 52-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The tractor driver was not injured.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “The Roads Policing Unit are investigating the collision and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it, or who may have footage that will assist their enquiries.”

A bus driver was seriously injured in the crash