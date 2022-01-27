Driving test centre data shows where you are most likely to pass your test in Yorkshire

According to Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) data, in Yorkshire and the Humber 103,837 learner drivers took a test between April 2020 and September 2021, with 50,563 (48.7) per cent passing, which was the third lowest pass rate in England and Wales.

The highest was Wales at 57 per cent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures suggest areas where fewer overall tests are carried out are likely to have a higher pass rate. The top pass rate was Beverley where nine of the 12 candidates passed - a 75 per cent pass rate. It was followed by Whitby, where 61.8 per cent passed and Malton (60.4 per cent).

A learner driver rips up her L plate Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

At the other end of the scale, in Leeds where over 7,000 tests were taken, just 40.4 per cent passed. Second from bottom was Sheffield (Handsworth) (41.6 per cent) and Doncaster 43.1 per cent.

The pandemic severely hampered the number of tests carried out. In the 12 months to March 2021, just under 440,000 were conducted, with half of drivers (217,000) passing.

The most recent figures available for this year, covering the six months from April to September 2021, shows a big increase. Some 700,000 tests were completed, again with about half (350,000) of drivers passing.

The DVSA said candidates were tested on their ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.

A learner driver starts a driving test from a test centre in Ashford, Kent Archive pic Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire