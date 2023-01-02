Did you get a drone for Christmas? These are the steps you need to take if you want to fly your drone in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

A drone, also known as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), is an aircraft without any human pilot, crew or passengers on board. The flight of a drone may be operated by a human operator with a remote control, as a remotely-piloted aircraft (RPA), or with various degrees of autonomy, such as autopilot assistance.

They were first developed throughout the 20th century for military purposes too ‘dull, dirty or dangerous’ for humans, and by the 21st century, they had become vital assets to most militaries. The more control technologies improved and costs reduced, they became popular for many non-military applications including forest fire monitoring, aerial photography, product deliveries, agriculture, policing and surveillance, infrastructure inspections, entertainment, science, smuggling and drone racing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When flying a drone in the UK, you must be responsible for learning about the rules that are in place to keep everyone and wildlife safe. Different regulations apply depending on the type of drone you are flying, where you are flying it and the reason you are flying it.

A drone flies. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

What do I need to do before flying a drone for recreation in the Yorkshire Dales?

If you fly or own a drone or model aircraft and want to fly it for recreational reasons in the Dales, you must do the following:

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Register your drone with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) before flying it and you must have two forms of identification in place before flying most drones.

- Get the landowner’s permission; it is worth knowing that more than 98 per cent of land in the Yorkshire Dales National Park is in private ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- If you are flying for recreational purposes, then you must comply with the Drone Code which you can find on the CAA website and guidance is also available on the Dronesafe website.

You may also need to consider how your activity might disrupt other people and wildlife. People operating model aircraft hobby drones weighing less than 20kg are not required to have third party liability insurance. But the British Model Flying Association provides insurance for its members and it is recommended that you have insurance to cover any accident that may take place when you are flying the drone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not likely that your household insurance policy would provide cover for drone use and you will therefore need to seek separate insurance cover.

Recreational flying of drones is not permitted at Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority owned sites, including Aysgarth Falls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where are you forbidden from flying drones in the Yorkshire Dales?

The peregrine falcons that nest at Malham Cove every year are protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the use of a drone disturbs these birds at or near their nest, or when they have dependent young, it could result in a criminal offence. So no drones are permitted at Malham Cove.

The National Trust owns lots of land around Malham Tarn, and in upper Wharfedale. They also do not allow recreational drone-flying on their land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What should I do if I want to fly drones for commercial filming in the Dales?

If you want to fly a drone for commercial filming purposes you will need landowner permission in the first place. The landowner will most probably ask for evidence of pilot qualification, for example GVC, A2CoC etc, a detailed risk assessment, flight plan and evidence of suitable public liability insurance where appropriate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All drone operators are asked to respect the environment and the privacy of others, and take care not to harm or disturb any livestock or wildlife.

If you are worried that someone is using a drone inappropriately or illegally, you can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad