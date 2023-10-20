Eamonn Holmes and the man whose stories inspired Killing Eve: The Yorkshire Post features highlights this week
GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes spoke to us about his mental health and growing up during The Troubles in Northern Ireland, ahead of an appearance in Yorkshire to support the Platform1 charity.
We heard from University of Leeds law professor Nick Taylor on how walking football helps his Parkinson's disease.
We also featured Big Ian Donaghy, the York teacher, dementia care stalwart and singer who just wants to help.
We looked at how Leeds charity Turning Lives Around is supporting the hidden homeless, after a rise in referrals.
And we heard from Yorkshire biologist, writer and campaigner Amy-Jane Beer on the power of rivers and the need to protect them.
Yorkshire families spoke about how support dogs have helped reduce judgement from strangers, as part of Invisible Disabilities Week.
And we heard from Luke Jennings whose stories inspired the hit TV series Killing Eve, ahead of his appearance in Harrogate.
Finally, in arts and culture, we looked at a new exhibition in Sheffield exploring connections between John Ruskin, William Morris and a 20th century German art and design movement.
