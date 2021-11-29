East Riding and Bad Salzuflen Twinning Association set to close down

The East Yorkshire and Bad Salzuflen Twinning dinner at the Expanse Hotel in 2014. (NBFP PA1420-22b)

The committee and members of the East Riding and Bad Salzuflen Twinning Association have reluctantly agreed to close down all twinning activities between the two towns.

The decision is due to the lack of support and lack of funding, meaning that it is not possible to organise visits to Bridlington by the group’s counterparts from Bad Salzuflen.

A spokesman said: “We would like to thank anyone who has helped with events over the 42 years of our activities.

“The outstanding funds have been donated to four charities: Bridlington Heart Screening Day, Hope Housing, Salvation Army and Bridlington RNLI.