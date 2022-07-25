Eggborough Power Station final demolition: Watch as 200-metre high chimney at Eggborough power station is demolished with explosives

It’s been going ever since the power station closed in 2018, but now the final structures at Eggborough have been down, it’s gone for good.

By Rebecca Marano
Monday, 25th July 2022, 10:10 am

The last remaining structures, the boiler house and a 200m tall chimney at the North Yorkshire plant were felled yesterday morning in which controlled explosions over a 10 second period. The demolition will make way for the regeneration of the area into industrial warehouses.

The works were overseen by Birmingham based demolition contractor DSM Demolition Ltd, whose project manager James Fincham said: “The work that has been put in by the team over the past 36 months to plan and prepare for today is a testament to them. It is anticipated that more than 99 per cent of the materials resulting from the demolition will be recycled and re-used within the construction industry.”

Video provided by DSM Demolition Ltd.

The last remaining structures at the former coal-fired power station were blown down on the morning of Sunday, July 24.

They were demolished in what’s known as a controlled initiated collapse. Demolition work has been ongoing since August of last year when four of the eight cooling towers were destroyed and earlier this year, the coal bunker and boiler house were demolished.

The demolition saw the two structures collapsed in a controlled manner with the use of high-speed explosives.

The 50,000-tonne steel framed Boiler House and 20,000-tonne 200m tall reinforced concrete Chimney were collapsed over a 10 second period. The works were overseen by Birmingham based demolition contractor DSM Demolition Ltd.

