The last remaining structures, the boiler house and a 200m tall chimney at the North Yorkshire plant were felled yesterday morning in which controlled explosions over a 10 second period. The demolition will make way for the regeneration of the area into industrial warehouses.

The works were overseen by Birmingham based demolition contractor DSM Demolition Ltd, whose project manager James Fincham said: “The work that has been put in by the team over the past 36 months to plan and prepare for today is a testament to them. It is anticipated that more than 99 per cent of the materials resulting from the demolition will be recycled and re-used within the construction industry.”