Elderly driver who died after crash named by police amid appeal for off-duty nurse from scene

Geoffrey Ellis, 72, died after a crash on the A1077 near Barton-upon-Humber on Wednesday January 11.
Police attended the crash on Barrow Road (A1077) at 4.50pm after a grey VW Passat was in collision with a black Volvo.
Geoffrey, the driver of the Passat, was taken to hospital.
However, on Friday January 20, Geoffrey from New Holland sadly passed away in hospital.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We would particularly like to speak with an off-duty nurse who is believed to have attended the scene.
“If anyone saw anything or has dashcam footage from the time of the incident, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 367 of 11 January 2023.”