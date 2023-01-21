Elderly man suffers burns after fire destroys caravan and a barn in Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Deer Hill End Road in Meltham, near Holmfirth, in the early hours of Saturday morning (Jan 21) following reports of a fire. When the crews arrived, they discovered a caravan and a barn which were on fire. They gave first aid to the man who had suffered burns on his hands and feet.
A statement from the service said: “This was a caravan and barn 100% involved in fire. 1 elderly male suffered burns to hands and feet, first aid administered by fire service personnel. Appliances from Meltham and Slaithwaite attended along with fire investigation officer.”
Crews were called out at 5.45am.