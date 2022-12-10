An elderly woman had to be rescued from a house fire in Yorkshire in the early hours of the morning.

Furew crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Ramsden Avenue in Bradford shortly before 12.30am this morning (December 10) following reports of the smell of burning. Three crews were sent to the scene to investigate.

The woman was led to safety by firefighters, and was passed on to by looked after by Yorkshire Ambulance Service, after the crews had used ventilation kits to clear smoke due to a small fire.

A statement from the fire service said: “Reports received of a smell of burning and fire service mobilised to investigate. On arrival, this was made persons reported. Incident proved to be a small fire out on arrival and crews used positive pressure ventilation to clear smoke inside the property. One elderly female was led to safety by fire fighters and was placed in the care of ambulance crews after suffering from the effects of smoke.”

Fire crews rescued a woman from a house fire in the early hours of December 10. pic Richard Ponter

