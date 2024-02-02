Communications officer Ellie Smart, 29, who had worked for the force since 2016, was struck by a car as she was walking on Donetsk Way, near the Crystal Peaks retail park. She died in hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 7.37am last Thursday (25 January), Ellie, 29, was walking on Donetsk Way when the collision involving a black Vauxhall Astra occurred. The driver, a 33-year-old man, remained at the scene and is assisting officers in their investigation.

"Ellie’s family are absolutely devastated by her death and are being supported by officers. She was a very popular colleague and friend."

Ellie Smart, 29

Chief Constable Lauren Poultney added: “Ellie was a vibrant young woman who lit up any room she was in. She was passionate about her role, and a loyal colleague and friend. Her loss is felt across the whole force, and we are all holding her family in our thoughts.”