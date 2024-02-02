Ellie Smart: 'Loyal and passionate' police worker, 29, who was hit and killed by a car on Yorkshire road is named
Communications officer Ellie Smart, 29, who had worked for the force since 2016, was struck by a car as she was walking on Donetsk Way, near the Crystal Peaks retail park. She died in hospital.
South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 7.37am last Thursday (25 January), Ellie, 29, was walking on Donetsk Way when the collision involving a black Vauxhall Astra occurred. The driver, a 33-year-old man, remained at the scene and is assisting officers in their investigation.
"Ellie’s family are absolutely devastated by her death and are being supported by officers. She was a very popular colleague and friend."
Chief Constable Lauren Poultney added: “Ellie was a vibrant young woman who lit up any room she was in. She was passionate about her role, and a loyal colleague and friend. Her loss is felt across the whole force, and we are all holding her family in our thoughts.”
Officers continue to appeal for witnesses. Anybody who may have been in the vicinity of the incident or may have dashcam footage is asked to call the police on 101 quoting incident number 501 of Thursday 25 January 2024.