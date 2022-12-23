Elon Musk has rolled out a new feature named Twitter View Count on Thursday.

Here, we explain what we know so far about the feature:

What has Elon Musk said about the feature?:

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CEO made the following announcement on Twitter yesterday: “Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video."

Elon Musk's Twitter View Count: What is the new function added yesterday and how is it used?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why has the feature been implemented?

Elon Musk continued: “Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Elon Musk, tweets are read around 100 times more than they are liked.

How does it look?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Views are now shown next to a little graph symbol on each and every tweet.

This shows how many people have seen the tweet in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the next step?