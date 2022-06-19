Emergency services rush to scene of 'serious' house fire in North Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are at the scene of a serious house fire on Sunday morning (June 19).

By Caroline Howley
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 9:17 am
Updated Sunday, 19th June 2022, 9:19 am

The house, in Camblesforth near Selby, was reported to be on fire shortly after 5am on Sunday morning.

Crews from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue rushed to the scene with assistance from Humberside Fire and Rescue and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

The blaze was brought under control shortly before 7.30am and emergency services are still in attendance, damping down and ensuring safety on the scene.

Emergency services remain on the scene

North Yorkshire Police said that investigations will commence once the scene has been made safe, and appealed for information.

"If you have any information which could help the investigation, please call 101, press option 1 and ask for the Force Control Room," it said.

Further updates to follow.

