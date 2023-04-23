All Sections
Emile Cairess: Who is Yorkshire runner who overtook Sir Mo Farah to finish sixth in the London Marathon?

Emile Cairess overtook Sir Mo Farah to be the first British man to finish the London Marathon on his first appearance in the race.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 12:25 BST

Cairess, 25, is a Yorkshire athlete and his performance brings to mind that of his Leeds City AC clubmate Phil Sesemann, the Leeds junior doctor who was the highest-placed British man in 2021, also on debut.

Cairess finished sixth in the elite men’s field with a time that makes him the third-fastest British man in history.

He’s from Bradford and grew up in the mill village of Saltaire, attending Bradford Grammar School where he was a top cross-country runner. His first club was Bingley Harriers, and he also played football for a junior team in Saltaire. He first began running with his mother Alison, a keen tennis player and art teacher, as a young child.

Emile Cairess at Bradford Grammar School in 2016Emile Cairess at Bradford Grammar School in 2016
Emile Cairess at Bradford Grammar School in 2016

He won a bursary to Bradford Grammar, and after A Levels in 2016, went to St Mary’s University in London.

