The family of Steve Halliwell who played beloved Emmerdale star Zak Dingle has paid tribute to him as they announced he had peacefully passed away.

In a statement, the show confirmed his death on social media.

The statement read: “All our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones through this very difficult time, and we’d request that their privacy is respected as they grieve for his loss.

“Steve will forever be synonymous with Emmerdale.

From ITV Emmerdale Zak Dingle [STEVE HALLIWELL]

"The proud defender and head of the Dingle family. Heart and humour in all he did, it has been and always will be impossible not to smile when you think of him.”

Steve’s family said he went to sleep “peacefully” surrounded by his loved ones.

"He was making us laugh to the end, the most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for, family was everything to him”, they said.

"We would like to thank the wonderful staff at St James Hospital and the Wheatfield Hospice for their love and kindness in his final days. He didn't want sadness, just to rejoice in a life well lived."

John Whiston, Managing Director of Continuing Drama & Head of ITV in the North, added: "Steve Halliwell was one of those rare human beings who was as wonderful off screen as on.

"To millions of Emmerdale viewers he was the brawny but crafty Dingle patriarch who led the clan with a strong fist and a warm heart. To everyone who worked on Emmerdale he was a much loved friend and colleague, the undoubted father of the show, but also its fun mischievous uncle. We will miss him enormously."