James Crabtree appeared carrying a coffin as part of a 50th anniversary special on the soap.

James spent the day filming in September surrounded by crew and stars of the show.

During the day, one of the cast – Natalie J Robb, who plays Moira Barton – approached James and said he was the spitting image of Tottenham Hotspur and England star Harry Kane.

However, the Yorkshire Post can now reveal the social media sensation to be litter-picking fanatic James from Pudsey, Leeds. cc ITV

For the rest of the day, dozens of crew repeated the likeness and James became known as Harry on set.

When his appearance aired late last week, social media users immediately took to Facebook and Twitter to joke that Harry was actually on the set.

Speaking following the appearance going viral, James said he couldn’t believe it had been shared more than 100,000 times across the world.

James Crabtree from Pudsey

He has now been approached by media companies eager to continue his new found fame.

James said: “According to Natalie, I was the double of Harry, except she thought me 'A bit shorter, but much better looking!”

"After that, I heard it from pretty much everyone on the cast and crew, for the rest of the day all I heard was “Do you know who you look like?”

"Personally I hadn't seen much of a resemblance before, so naturally I was delighted with the comparison.”

"It certainly helped calm my nerves a little, and after that we spent every second that we weren't filming in stitches of laughter with the cast and crew.”

The attention to detail by the production team is unbelievable, James said.

"From cutting shots with stray aircraft in, to ensuring the actors had the right costumes on, they were brilliant."

James said the viral posts began as soon as the show aired for the first time.

"Once the episode had been broadcast, that's when things really took off”, he explained.

"I was actually at a Halloween party with my family when the episode aired, so the first I knew of it was when my phone started pinging with texts and missed calls.

"Someone had made a social media post, swearing they'd just seen Harry Kane as an extra on Emmerdale!

"I hadn't really taken it to heart with the comparisons made on set, but I suppose over 100,000 hits on social media can't be wrong!

"Personally I find the likeness a bit surreal, but it's making people laugh, at the end of the day we need something to cheer us up, so mission accomplished!”

James now dreams of meeting the footballer.

He added: “Of course, meeting the main man himself Mr Harry Kane, would be an absolute dream come true! If Harry just so happens to be reading this, I'll clear my diary!

