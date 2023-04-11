Emotional tributes paid following death of "genuine and kind" Doncaster hospital surgeon

Emotional tributes have been paid following the death of a ‘genuine and kind’ Doncaster hospital surgeon following his death.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Doncaster Royal Infirmary as well as Mexborough’s Montagu Hospital and Bassetlaw Hospital in Woksop announced the passing of surgeon Roderic Hutchinson on social media.

A spokesman said: “We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of a great friend and colleague, Mr Rod Hutchinson.

"Many colleagues worked alongside Rod during his time at DBTH as a General Surgeon and will have fond memories of him. Rod was liked by all who had the good fortune of his company and was described as funny, incredibly hard-working and, above all else, genuine and kind.

Tributes have been paid following the death of Doncaster surgeon Rod Hutchinson.

"Rod was a keen runner and accomplished cyclist. He often embarked on lengthy journeys on his bike in his free time.

"Rod sadly leaves behind a loving wife and two children who will miss him beyond all measure – our thoughts are with them at this solemn time. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for Rod’s family, you can do so in the chapel at DRI where a condolence book is on display.”

Friends, colleagues and members of the public joined the tributes.

One said: “I’m sure lots of people will be forever grateful for the work carried out by this great man. I hope the difference he made gives his family some comfort.”