End of era as Beverley's longest serving market trader shuts up sock stall after 57 years

Beverley’s longest serving market trader has shut up stall after a remarkable 57 years.

John Dyson – also known as Sockie John – was given a big send off at the weekend.

The president of the National Market Traders’ Federation (NMTF), he started out on Derby Market aged just 10.

He sold stockings and later tights, buying stock from the many factories in the Midlands. But they’ve closed and fashions have changed.

John Dyson is pictured with, from left, Cllr John Whittle, Chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, former council markets officer Dave Young, and current council markets officer Richard Lascelles

He said: "Pretty Polly is a housing estate. I still have stockings on the stall but it's rare if someone asks for them."

He was 16 and unable to drive when he started at Beverley’s Saturday Market, which he has seen go from being quite small, expand, and then start shrinking again.

Despite the growth of e-commerce giants like Amazon, he insists there’s still a good living for those prepared to put the effort in.

He said: "It's an industry that gets into your blood. It's not an easy job getting up in the morning and standing out in all weather, but there's the camaraderie, we all get on together. It's like anything, it's what you put into the job, you put effort into it and it can be a good job and a good life.”

Mr Dyson, who will still sell socks and insoles at markets two days a week at Pocklington and Cottingham in the East Riding, says he’s cut back “after old age caught up”.

None of his three children are following in his footsteps, although his eldest son works for the NMTF as a field support officer.

The 72-year-old tried to keep his leaving as low key as possible.

But word got out and stallholders clubbed together to get him a cake and a picture of the market. His wife Pearl was presented with flowers, and former colleagues came to say farewell along with the chairman of East Riding Council, Councillor John Whittle.

Richard Lascelles, the council’s markets officer, said it was the “end of an era”, adding: “John’s always been someone to rely on, and he will be missed.”