It comes after Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho, granted development consent for the project – the first of seven in the UK to get permission as part of National Grid’s so-called “Great Grid Upgrade”, the largest overhaul of the electricity grid in generations.

New infrastructure is needed across England and Wales to move electricity from offshore windfarms to where it is needed.

The project to upgrade and reinforce the high-voltage power network near York will start this summer and should be completed by 2028, National Grid said.

Work is expected to start this summer on the £400m project

Morrison Energy Services will be constructing the substations; one on an eight hectare site, adjacent and connecting to the existing Monk Fryston substation, which is to the east of the A1, so it can take the extra energy flowing from uprated overhead lines.

The other close to Skelton, north west of York, called Overton substation, will contain equipment to change the voltage between 400kV and 275kV, and occupy an 8.2 hectare site. Hyosung and Hyundai will supply transformers to the substations.

Matt Staley, onshore delivery director for National Grid said: “I am delighted after months of consideration the Government has granted development consent to build Yorkshire Green.

"This marks a major milestone for The Great Grid Upgrade, as it will help the UK to meet its net zero and energy security ambitions, reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and contribute to lower energy bills over the long-term.