Environment Agency could 'call in' plans for airfield near Leven, after they were approved despite flood warnings

The Environment Agency could call in plans for a new hangar at a flying club near Beverley after they were approved by councillors, despite flood warnings.

Linley Hill Airfield wants to store light aircraft, as well as modernising by installing toilets and showers.

The East Riding Council's planning committee heard the airfield which has operated for 30 years, sits in a functional floodplain close to the River Hull.

The Government says no development should take place unless it is for "water compatible infrastructure". However the airfield doesn’t operate in heavy wind and rain, its agent John Benson told councillors.

The airfield sits on a functional floodplain

In extreme events it is used to store water, which is then released back into the system slowly.

The airfield would provide a place of safety, and “there needs to be an element of common sense and pragmatism,” Mr Benson added.

Ward councillor Bernard Gateshill said it had been suggested the scheme could create a flood risk for nearby Leven. But locals had "laughed out loud" at the prospect, he said, adding that “the clue is in the name Linley Hill”.

He said the “slight undulation” would make it difficult for water to escape from the river and into Leven, adding: "The parish council intend to put a beacon on Linley Hill - they are adamant there's no risk to people in Leven. It is one part new building to several billion parts of flood plain."

Committee member Nick Coultish said the parish council, drainage board and members of the eastern area sub committee, which had already approved the plans, “think the benefits outweigh the risks”.