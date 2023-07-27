The Environment Agency has found ‘no evidence’ of an insect infestation at a landfill site near Wakefield after reports of large numbers of flies.

A statement read: “We've had reports of a fly problem in the Wakefield area near Welbeck landfill. Our officers have carried out two site inspections of the landfill and found no evidence of fly infestations. The local authority is aware and reports can be made to us on 0800 807060.”

However, Altofts resident Rachel Dyson said that Wakefield Council had told her that the Environment Agency had found an infestation at the site near Normanton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on a neighbourhood Facebook group on Wednesday, she said: “Wakefield Council called me around an hour ago with an update from Environmental Health. EH have been in contact with the Environment Agency this afternoon to reiterate that the issue is not theirs but belongs to the EA. Which tells me that council EH knew *exactly* where the problem was all along.

Welbeck Landfill Site

"The EA then confirmed to EH that contrary to the information I was told by the EA advisor this morning, the EA have been in attendance all day at Welbeck and they have located an area on the landfill where there are not surprisingly, flies galore with black bags full of them when they have been disturbed. They are currently working to bring the situation under control. The EA have said they will filter down the information to their call handlers, that the problem is the EA’s and that they should take reports from everyone who calls to complain. Unlike the response I received this morning from them.

"I passed on the information about the Renewi recycling plant in South Kirby being out of action and that household waste is being dumped at Welbeck. She (the call handler) agreed that the council’s stance is that this is a ‘likely contributory factor’ to our infestation.”

In 2021, the council publicly admitted to making mistakes in its handling of issues at the tip, which opened in 1998.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents living nearby have long complained of bad smells, harm to the land, pollution of the River Calder and the site being used for dumping medical waste and animals, including human body parts and a dead whale.

Planning notice about Welbeck Landfill Site Boundary Lane Normanton, 2018