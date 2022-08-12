Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds-born popstar claimed Leeds would be the “perfect” choice of host.

It comes as Leeds, Sheffield, Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle were shortlisted to host next year’s event.

Twenty cities submitted an “expression of interest” to host, but only seven were selected by the BBC and European Broadcasting Union.

The cities chosen have reached the second round of the selection process but must now compete in the final round.

Mel B, real name Melanie Brown, said: "I’d love to see Leeds as the venue for Eurovision.

"It’s a great city bursting with great people and fantastic character – the perfect backdrop for an iconic show like Eurovision.”

Tracy Brabin, mayor of West Yorkshire, said she was “delighted” that Leeds had been shortlisted, added: “It’s an amazing city, bursting at the seams with vibrant creativity and would shine given the chance to host this event.”

Leeds and Sheffield are in the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Content. Pictured is Sam Ryder, arrives at Heathrow Airport in London after finishing second in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy. Picture date: Sunday May 15, 2022.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Deputy Leader of Leeds City Council and executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “This is fantastic news.

"I’d like to thank everyone who has put their time and energy into creating a compelling bid in a short space of time. People from our Ukrainian communities in Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield and Wakefield, businesses, partner organisations across Yorkshire – thank you to all who have given their support and helped us shape what we believe is a winning submission.

"Eurovision presents an opportunity for our local businesses and workers to reap the immediate benefits from delivering and supporting this major event.

"Longer-term, the global reach of the biggest song contest in the world will help in our goal to put Leeds and Yorkshire firmly on the international map as an inclusive tourist destination.

"We’re keeping the details of our entry tightly under wraps for now, as the competition heats up, but I can say that Eurovision in Leeds for Ukraine will be outstanding, a celebration of Ukraine, our city and the incredible Eurovision ability to bring everyone together."

However, in a bit of Yorkshire rivalry, South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said Sheffield is the “obvious choice”.

He said: “Crack open the bucks fizz, Eurovision are making their minds up – and the only correct choice is Sheffield and South Yorkshire!

“I’ve previously said that Sheffield seemed the obvious choice to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, you’d have to be a spaceman not to.

“But I will say it again – we have the venues, the heritage, the track record and the passion that Eurovision deserves in such an important year for the contest, that would be held in solidarity with our friends and partners in Ukraine.”

Sheffield city councillor Martin Smith, economic development and skills policy committee chair, said the bid team “planned to work with our Ukrainian communities and partners, bringing cultures together in solidarity”.

Responding to the city being shortlisted, Manchester city council leader Bev Craig said: “We are thrilled to have made it through to the next stage to become the 2023 Eurovision host city.

“Manchester stands ready to put on the biggest party in the UK at the city’s AO Arena, taking our place in Eurovision’s unique history.

“We have a large and proud Ukrainian community in Manchester. It would be our privilege to host this iconic celebration on their behalf and we will do everything we can to honour them throughout.”

Sacha Lord, the city’s night-time economy adviser and co-founder of its Parklife festival, added: “I am absolutely thrilled that Manchester has been shortlisted to host Eurovision 2023.

“Manchester is famed for its music and music legacy, and has been host to some of the most iconic gigs in history. I have no doubt that if Eurovision comes to the city next year, we will put on a show like no other.”

Birmingham city council leader Ian Ward, who has been an avid watcher of Eurovision since the 1980s, was also celebrating his city being shortlisted.

“This is a city of sanctuary, a city which has welcomed people from around the world and made their home here.

“We would love the honour of hosting, on behalf of Ukraine, the Eurovision song contest next year,” he said.

Glasgow was the only Scottish city to make the list after receiving backing from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, 1969 Eurovision winner Lulu said she was rooting for the city.

“I am excited about it, especially because of Ukraine. My heart and everyone’s heart goes out to Ukraine and this is chance to represent them and do right by them.