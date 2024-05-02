Excitement as first Peregrine Falcon eggs hatch on the Parkinson Building at the University of Leeds since 2022

An endangered peregrine falcon has hatched in the nest on the Parkinson Tower in Leeds for the first time since 2022 - sparking huge excitement among the birdwatching community.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 2nd May 2024, 11:48 BST

Peregrines have been nesting intermittently on the Parkinson Tower since 2018.

Paul Wheatley - known as @LeedsBirder on Twitter, tracks their progress.

Paul shared the announcement on his social media feed to excitement within the community.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, he said: “Hot on the heels of hatching seen in urban Peregrine nests in Wakefield and Sheffield over the last few days, the first signs of hatching at Leeds were seen last night. (Tuesday April 30)

"Throughout the morning the tiny pips in the egg gradually got bigger, glimpsed when the adult birds interrupted the incubation of their eggs.

"This afternoon the first egg hatched and two more eggs already showed signs of hatching.

"The video shows the Tiercel, or male Peregrine, moving off the eggs to make way for the Falcon, or female bird, to take over in keeping the eggs and chick warm.

"Last year, the eggs failed to hatch, so Peregrine watchers have been excited to see the birds progress a little closer to breeding success.”

In nearby Bradford, a new project is installing nest boxes at different locations, with hope that Peregrines will use them to nest in 2025.

Anyone can watch a live feed of the birds by clicking here.

