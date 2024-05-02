Excitement as first Peregrine Falcon eggs hatch on the Parkinson Building at the University of Leeds since 2022

Peregrines have been nesting intermittently on the Parkinson Tower since 2018.

Paul Wheatley - known as @LeedsBirder on Twitter, tracks their progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul shared the announcement on his social media feed to excitement within the community.

Paul Wheatley: "The first egg has hatched of the Peregrine Falcons that nest on the Parkinson Building at the University of Leeds. Hot on the heels of hatching seen in urban Peregrine nests in Wakefield and Sheffield over the last few days, the first signs of hatching at Leeds were seen last night.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, he said: “Hot on the heels of hatching seen in urban Peregrine nests in Wakefield and Sheffield over the last few days, the first signs of hatching at Leeds were seen last night. (Tuesday April 30)

"Throughout the morning the tiny pips in the egg gradually got bigger, glimpsed when the adult birds interrupted the incubation of their eggs.

"This afternoon the first egg hatched and two more eggs already showed signs of hatching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The video shows the Tiercel, or male Peregrine, moving off the eggs to make way for the Falcon, or female bird, to take over in keeping the eggs and chick warm.

"Last year, the eggs failed to hatch, so Peregrine watchers have been excited to see the birds progress a little closer to breeding success.”

In nearby Bradford, a new project is installing nest boxes at different locations, with hope that Peregrines will use them to nest in 2025.