An experienced sailor died after collapsing into the water while taking part in a dinghy race, an inquest has heard.

Richard Blowman, a merchant shipping engineer, had travelled from his home in Hull to take part in the BFA Finn Masters Race at Keyhaven Yacht Club in Milford on Sea, Hampshire, on April 30 2022.

During the fourth race of the day, the 45-year-old’s boat was spotted drifting in the water and the club safety boat found Mr Blowman unconscious with his head in the water, the Winchester inquest was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friend David Walker said Mr Blowman appeared to be tired and a bit anxious when he arrived late for the race, but added that he was in good spirits when he was on the water and had given him a thumbs up.

Richard Blowman, a merchant shipping engineer, had travelled from his home in Hull to take part in the BFA Finn Masters Race at Keyhaven Yacht Club in Milford on Sea, Hampshire, on April 30 2022.

Graham Rudkin, who was in the safety boat, said he found Mr Blowman’s upper body in the water with lines around his feet but they were not tangled in the ropes.

The inquest heard that a post-mortem examination found that Mr Blowman had died from drowning but he also had raised levels of beta-hydroxybutyrate in his system – a chemical produced by the body to produce energy when not enough food has been consumed.

Coroner Jason Pegg said Mr Blowman had previously been diagnosed with anxiety as well as non-epileptic attack disorder and had suffered seizures at least twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Richard, who was a very capable sailor, suffered a period of unconsciousness during the course of the race.

“When he became unconscious he clearly was unable to control the dinghy any more, it lost the wind in its sails, it was now drifting.

“It is unclear exactly how Richard became unconscious, it seems to be two possibilities.

“Firstly, he had one of these seizures which he had experienced on at least two occasions previously, or the unconsciousness was caused by these elevated levels of beta-hydroxybutyrate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pegg recorded a narrative verdict saying the cause of death was drowning but what caused him to lose consciousness could not be confirmed.

He added: “This is a tragic incident, Richard died doing something he loved and had a real passion for.”

Mr Bowman’s sister Anne said: “He was kind, ambitious, caring, would do anything for anybody. He loved his family, he was a real adventurer, loved to be on the water, swimming, on his boat, on his bike.”