‘Ey up,’ ‘Now then,’ and ‘Ow much’: Top Yorkshire slang and sayings by people in God’s Own County

Now then ‘eres some lads and lasses from God’s Own County sharing their favourite Yorkshire words, slang and sayings.

Or “Nar then” if you’re from Barnsley “tarn” (town) says Lynne Mcpherson who loves the greeting: “Ey up cock how's tha doing?”

Or the standard “ey up” wherever you are in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eh bah gum there’s nowt as queer as folk, especially those not from Yorkshire who don’t say “ta” or even “thank you” when exiting a bus.

God's Own County

Advertisement Hide Ad

“‘ow much?!”

We’re also not afraid of a hard day’s graft, as Victoria Gilbert says us Yorkshire folk believe: “Where there’s muck there’s brass.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s also a stereotype that us Yorkshire folk are tight fisted but we’re just frugal.

Fortunately we don’t tend to be nesh when it comes to cold weather, nowadays every leccy bill we ask in horror “‘ow much?!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

However we’re savvy about keeping warm without wasting money on the leccy (electric).

As Indira Mwale always warns her daughter when indoors: “Take your coat off or you won’t feel the benefit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or as parents say when children leave the door open inside the home: “Were tha’ born in a barn?”

Or if you’re stood in front of TV “tha makes a better door than a window.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Danny Malin needs to check someone’s ok he says: “how’s tha doin?”

When it comes to grafting us Yorkshire folk are not shy of a hard day’s labour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when you’re on your break at work it’s time to “put kettle on.”

But if you’re a mardy bum and don’t fancy a brew, you need to “gi’or,” and focus on the bobby dazzler aspects of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Furness said that a cup of tea can solve anything. And he’s found out since moving from York to Sheffield that it’s a “reyt good” method for keeping the peace. As well as reassuring someone “it be reyt,” rather than brush it off with “Get o’er your sen.”

Others just like the simple Yorkshire saying: “ey up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or as Dan Crossfield says: “Now then.”