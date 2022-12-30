‘Ey up,’ ‘Now then,’ and ‘Ow much’: Top Yorkshire slang and sayings by people in God’s Own County

Or “Nar then” if you’re from Barnsley “tarn” (town) says Lynne Mcpherson who loves the greeting: “Ey up cock how's tha doing?”
Or the standard “ey up” wherever you are in Yorkshire.
Eh bah gum there’s nowt as queer as folk, especially those not from Yorkshire who don’t say “ta” or even “thank you” when exiting a bus.
“‘ow much?!”
We’re also not afraid of a hard day’s graft, as Victoria Gilbert says us Yorkshire folk believe: “Where there’s muck there’s brass.”
There’s also a stereotype that us Yorkshire folk are tight fisted but we’re just frugal.
Fortunately we don’t tend to be nesh when it comes to cold weather, nowadays every leccy bill we ask in horror “‘ow much?!”
However we’re savvy about keeping warm without wasting money on the leccy (electric).
As Indira Mwale always warns her daughter when indoors: “Take your coat off or you won’t feel the benefit.”
Or as parents say when children leave the door open inside the home: “Were tha’ born in a barn?”
Or if you’re stood in front of TV “tha makes a better door than a window.”
When Danny Malin needs to check someone’s ok he says: “how’s tha doin?”
When it comes to grafting us Yorkshire folk are not shy of a hard day’s labour.
And when you’re on your break at work it’s time to “put kettle on.”
But if you’re a mardy bum and don’t fancy a brew, you need to “gi’or,” and focus on the bobby dazzler aspects of life.
Lee Furness said that a cup of tea can solve anything. And he’s found out since moving from York to Sheffield that it’s a “reyt good” method for keeping the peace. As well as reassuring someone “it be reyt,” rather than brush it off with “Get o’er your sen.”
Others just like the simple Yorkshire saying: “ey up.”
Or as Dan Crossfield says: “Now then.”
Whatever Yorkshire slang or saying you love, there’s nowt that surprises us about the fact that our accent has been voted the friendliest of all in the UK on many occasions.