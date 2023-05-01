All Sections
Family butcher operating for more than 50 years given one-star hygiene rating

A family butcher that has been trading since 1968 has been slapped with a one-star hygiene rating.

By Emily Craigie
Published 1st May 2023, 10:25 BST

Teesside Ship Supplies Ltd, on Harris Street in Middlesbrough, has been ordered to improve by inspectors. Council officers visited the business on March 8.

They found major improvement was necessary regarding the hygienic handling of food. This includes the preparation cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

The inspectors also stated major improvement was required for the management of food safety which includes the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat and there is evidence that staff know about food safety.

Teesside Ship Supplies Ltd, on Harris Street in Middlesbrough
Teesside Ship Supplies Ltd, on Harris Street in Middlesbrough

However, council officers found the cleanliness and the condition of the facilities and building was generally satisfactory. The butcher will have to make improvements in order to increase its score.

A spokesperson for Teesside Ship Supplies said it was awaiting a re-inspection.

The business started in 1968 as a ship’s chandler, which provided supplies to the shipping industry. As the industry declined the firm specialised and became a butcher in the late 1970s.

In Middlesbrough, there are two food businesses with zero hygiene ratings and nine businesses with a one rating.

