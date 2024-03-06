David White, 61, from Sheffield, died on February 20 when his vehicle overturned on the A82 in Stirlingshire. The crash happened at about 7.20am between Crianlarich and Tyndrum and did not involve any other vehicles apart from his white Scania HGV.

Mr White's family also praised other drivers who stopped to help at the scene, and said they found "comfort in knowing good people were there" in his final moments.

They said Mr White loved Scotland and his job driving lorries.

In their statement, they said: "Our family would like to offer our gratitude to those who stopped to help David. You all went above and beyond your duties and we know how challenging that must have been. We find comfort in knowing good people were there and doing everything they could for him.

"To everyone involved, thank you for your genuine care and support during such a difficult time for our family. Dave had his last journey doing what he loved - lorry driving - in a place he loved, Scotland."

Mr White was pronounced dead at the scene.