Family pay emotional tribute to “beautiful daughter” who died in sea off Saltburn beach

The family of a teenager have paid tribute to their “beautiful daughter” after police confirmed the identity of a girl pulled from the sea at Saltburn beach, North Yorkshire, on Sunday.
By Ben Roberts-Haslam, PA
Published 7th Jun 2023, 09:10 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 09:10 BST

Emergency services, including two lifeboats and an air ambulance, were scrambled to the beach following reports of a body in the water at around 2pm.

Cleveland Police has now confirmed the body pulled from the water has been identified as Freya Cayley, 16, from Easington, Cleveland.

In a tribute, the teenager’s family said: “We are truly devastated to announce the passing of our beautiful daughter Freya “Boo”.

Handout photo issued by Cleveland Police of Freya Cayley, 16, whose body was recovered from the sea off Saltburn beach in North Yorkshire on Sunday. Cleveland Police/PA WireHandout photo issued by Cleveland Police of Freya Cayley, 16, whose body was recovered from the sea off Saltburn beach in North Yorkshire on Sunday. Cleveland Police/PA Wire
“It is not possible to describe the pain and loss that we as a family feel. We take so much comfort in knowing how loved Freya was by so many.

“We will never overcome the loss of our treasured child but we will strive to carry her memory forward and celebrate Freya as life continues for us.

“We love and miss you Boo but we know you are always with us in our hearts, we will never truly lose you xxxx”

The police confirmed it is continuing its enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death.

