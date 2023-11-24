Family pay tribute to biker, 25, killed after he was hit by a car in Yorkshire

The family of a young motorcyclist killed in a collision near Barnsley have paid tribute to him.

Aaron Smith, 25, from Hoyland, died when his grey Honda bike was struck by a Toyota Yaris on Park Road in Worsborough on Wednesday morning.

His family said: “AJ is our beautiful son now and forever. He made us the proudest parents in the world. AJ was caring and thoughtful about his family, friends and even people he had never met, and would help in any way he could without thinking about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He has had a wonderful life. Even though it has only been 25 short years, he has made every minute count.

Aaron Smith, 25

“He is truly going to be missed so, so much by everyone, but by fulfilling AJ’s last wish of being an organ donor there is part of AJ walking around and helping people.

“We would like to give a big thank you to the passers-by who stopped and actually gave assistance to our darling son. Thank you very much.”

As the investigation into his death continues, officers remain keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and has dashcam footage, including footage of the vehicles prior to the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you believe you can help, please contact South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 163 of 22 November 2023.

Angel Voices Performing Arts Academy added: “RIP AJ Smith. Taken from us so tragically yesterday in a RTA. AJ would always help us out at community events and support Adam when we had very little set up time.

"Always smiling with his kind eyes and laughing with Adam. Our last time with him was at the Proud Planet Park event where he spent ages assisting Darton Ladies Group with their gazebo.