Family pay tribute to Bradford couple killed in motorbike and sidecar crash in Northumberland

Ted and Heather were well known among the motorcycle community and had travelled all over the world on their bikes

Edward 'Ted' Trett and Heather MacGregor's motorbike and sidecar collided with a Mitsubishi in Simonburn on June 25.

Mr Trett, 68, was riding the bike while his wife, 72, was travelling in the sidecar. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Their family paid tribute to the pair saying: “Ted and Heather met through their shared life-long passion for motorcycles. Both were very experienced riders who had travelled the world on two wheels. Having been very active in motorcycle clubs and the rally scene throughout the UK and across Europe since the 1960s they have left a huge hole in the hearts of their families and many, many friends.”

Sergeant Steve Chappell from Northumbria Police said: “This was a tragic incident which sadly took the lives of two people who had been visiting Northumberland as part of their holiday. Our thoughts are with Ted and Heather’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time and we ask their privacy is respected.

“Our investigation remains ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances leading up to this collision and would ask that anyone who has information, or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident gets in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Mr Trett had worked in construction and friend Peter Geddes posted a tribute on Facebook: "With great sadness we have today learned of the passing of one of our colleagues Ted Trett who was a key player on the construction of the Snaefell Mine Waterwheel on the Isle of Man.

"Ted made contact with the mines group in early 2005 asking if he and friend Roy could become a part of the team and joined us in June of that year.

"Each Sunday for the duration of the project we would pick the lads up from the early morning boat and deliver them back to the sea terminal at the end of the day.