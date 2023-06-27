The family of a young man who died in a collision at Eggborough, near Selby, have paid tribute to him.

Ryan Lee, 28, was a passenger in a van which collided with another van on Weeland Road, between Eggborough and Knottingley, on Saturday June 17. He died at the scene.

The Lee family said: "Ryan’s tragic death has left a huge hole in our lives and our family.

"Ryan was a character, who lived life for today and to the full. Although this could cause worry for his family at times, Ryan brought a lot of fun and very many laughs. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for those he cared about.

Ryan Lee

"The many cards, flowers, well wishes and GoFundMe donations show how much Ryan was thought of, and how many people have been affected by his death. Ryan’s parents, John and Tracey, sister Sarah, niece Ivy-Rose, nana Jean, girlfriend Alana and the rest of his family are very grateful for every one of these. They really have helped during this devastating time. Ryan will always be loved and never forgotten."

Over £5,700 has been raised on Gofundme towards Ryan’s funeral costs. His mother Tracey Gibbons added that money would also be used for covering mortgage payments as he did not have insurance, and helping his girlfriend. The family will also build kennels to enable them to keep Ryan’s dogs rather than rehome them.