Family pay tribute to Harley Davidson enthusiast, 26, who died in North Yorkshire collision

Gregory Peter Newcombe, known as Greg, died when his Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a Ford Fiesta on the A684 between Bedale and Crakehall.

The car had joined the road from the Sinks Lane junction. The driver has not been arrested but is being spoken to be police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Newcombe was from Romanby, near Northallerton.

Greg Newcombe

His family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the loss of Greg on Sunday 10 July 2022. He was a much-loved son, brother and great friend to many.

“We would like to thank the emergency services and passers-by who stopped to help and were with him as he passed away.

“We as a family are very grateful for all the messages of support and sympathy at this very difficult time.”

Greg's brother is jockey Henry Newcombe, who is based at Philip Kirby Racing in Richmond.

His hobbies included boxing and Airsoft.