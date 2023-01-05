Family pay tribute to 'much-loved son, brother and uncle' who died in crash

The family of a cyclist who died after being involved in a crash has paid tribute to him in an emotional statement release via police.

Liam Taylor, 30, died after he was cycling along Park Vale Road in Middlesbrough, near the fire station, and was involved in a crash with a green Audi at around 5pm on January 2.

A statement from his family said: “Liam was a much-loved son, brother and uncle who sadly lost his life too soon. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. We would request privacy at this time to allow us to grieve.”

Cleveland Police added: “The collision occurred at 5pm and involved a green Audi and a cyclist. At the time of the collision a man aged 35 was arrested on suspicion of driving offences. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

Liam Taylor, who died in a crash in Middlesbrough

