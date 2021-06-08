Family pay tribute to Yorkshire great-grandmother who died after being hit by a car

Ann Cassidy

Ann Cassidy was hit by a blue Seat Altica on May 27 at the junction between Park Lane and Park Close in Thrybergh, Rotherham.

She was taken to hospital but died the following day due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

Paying tribute to her, Ann’s family said: "Words cannot express how devastated we are with the loss of a beautiful, loving caring, wife, mum, grandma and great granny.

"We're not sure how we'll carry on, our lives will never be the same again. RIP our beautiful lady."

South Yorkshire Police has asked any witnesses to contact them on 101.