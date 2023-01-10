A lucky family has won an apartment in a draw by a Yorkshire tourist attraction.

Stump Cross Caverns in North Yorkshire has spent 20 months trying to raise funds to install specialist lighting in their show caves.

Now Vanessa Fletcher-Lonsdale, from Eaglescliffe in Teesside, has won a £130,000 apartment in Pateley Bridge and received the keys to the home from the caverns’ owner, Lisa Bowerman.

Mrs Fletcher-Lonsdale, husband Garry and their 12-year-old daughter Amber were shocked to learn they had won. Mrs Fletcher-Lonsdale said: “We were absolutely flabbergasted to have won this beautiful home. When we learnt of the win on Christmas Day we couldn’t believe our luck. It’s a life-changer.

“I only bought the tickets to support Lisa after I met her in July of 2021 at the caverns. I was really taken with her enthusiasm to raise funds to keep going, so was happy to buy a few to help out. We are going to enjoy the apartment for now and then decide what we will do with it later in the year.”

Stump Cross Caverns is a family-owned business and has had to dig deep to stay afloat through the pandemic. Their first crowdfunder campaign, to win a Volkswagen camper van, raised sufficient funds to stay afloat during lockdown.

It became clear additional funds would be needed to replace the 1940s lighting with specialist LED lights to reduce the growth of a damaging fungi called lampenflora. The new lighting will also help save on soaring energy costs as it is more energy efficient.

Ms Bowerman was thrilled to give away the apartment, saying: “We are so grateful and can’t thank everyone enough for taking part in our crowdfunder. The money raised will go a long way to our target of £200,000 to enable us to start replacing the lighting. It was a joyful moment handing over the keys to Vanessa, who I think is still in shock.”

The community, friends and celebrities such as Gary Lineker have twittered, posted and “liked” the campaign, which will go on until the £200,000 target has been reached.