Fans delighted as The Hairy Bikers reunite and praise Yorkshire based van hire company

Dave Myers, 65, found fame as one half of cooking duo the Hairy Bikers alongside friend and fellow chef Simon ‘Si’ King.
He revealed in May 2022 that he was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.
The pair are much loved by TV audiences.
They shared one of the first pictures of them back together for filming on their social media feeds on Tuesday – delighting fans.
The pair praised Leighton Vans based on Bradmarsh Way, Rotherham for all their help in hiring the van.
It is believed Dave and Si are currently filming together with their team.
On June 5, the pair said: “BIG day for us! After 2 years the gang are back together and guess what? We start our new adventure!!!! Filming in Scotland!!! Love from Dave and Si”