The Hairy Bikers praised a Yorkshire based van hire company as they reunited for new filming – much to the delight of fans.

Dave Myers, 65, found fame as one half of cooking duo the Hairy Bikers alongside friend and fellow chef Simon ‘Si’ King.

He revealed in May 2022 that he was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

The pair are much loved by TV audiences.

Fans delighted as The Hairy Bikers reunite and praise Yorkshire based van hire company CREDIT: The Hairy Bikers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They shared one of the first pictures of them back together for filming on their social media feeds on Tuesday – delighting fans.

The pair praised Leighton Vans based on Bradmarsh Way, Rotherham for all their help in hiring the van.

It is believed Dave and Si are currently filming together with their team.