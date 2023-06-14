All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Fans delighted as The Hairy Bikers reunite and praise Yorkshire based van hire company

The Hairy Bikers praised a Yorkshire based van hire company as they reunited for new filming – much to the delight of fans.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:16 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 15:16 BST

Dave Myers, 65, found fame as one half of cooking duo the Hairy Bikers alongside friend and fellow chef Simon ‘Si’ King.

He revealed in May 2022 that he was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

The pair are much loved by TV audiences.

Fans delighted as The Hairy Bikers reunite and praise Yorkshire based van hire company CREDIT: The Hairy BikersFans delighted as The Hairy Bikers reunite and praise Yorkshire based van hire company CREDIT: The Hairy Bikers
Fans delighted as The Hairy Bikers reunite and praise Yorkshire based van hire company CREDIT: The Hairy Bikers
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They shared one of the first pictures of them back together for filming on their social media feeds on Tuesday – delighting fans.

The pair praised Leighton Vans based on Bradmarsh Way, Rotherham for all their help in hiring the van.

It is believed Dave and Si are currently filming together with their team.

On June 5, the pair said: “BIG day for us! After 2 years the gang are back together and guess what? We start our new adventure!!!! Filming in Scotland!!! Love from Dave and Si”

Related topics:YorkshireScotland