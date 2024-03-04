Father, 49, and daughter, 19, died in crash in Yorkshire after he hit a tree while three times the drink drive limit

Ian Mappin, 49, and daughter Rosie, 19, both died on Broadcarr Road in Hoyland, Barnsley, on December 22, 2022 when the Subaru that Mr Mappin was driving collided with a tree.

An inquest was held today at Sheffield’s Medico-Legal Centre into the death of Mr Mappin, a HGV driver, who lived in Elsecar, Barnsley, and Miss Mappin, a student at Sheffield Hallam University who lived in the Heeley area of the city.

Rosie Mappin’s mother, Theresa Thompson, said her daughter's life was “wasted”.

Sheffield Hallam University student Rosie Mappin was just 19 when she died in a crash in Barnsley

Mr Mappin’s car came off the 60mph road on a bend. The weather was dark, wet and foggy, and the Subaru had an unknown pre-existing defect which would have affected the car's stability and handling.

Theresa Thompson said: "I had the Tuesday off, and we spent the day in our pyjamas watching telly. I am so grateful for that day. It was the last time I saw her."

Rosie, who was in her first year at Sheffield Hallam, was described as "really clever" and "beautiful, inside and out" by her mother.

Assistant coroner Katy Dickinson, said: "I am sorry that the alcohol was [included in the conclusion] ... One would hope he would not do that and get behind the wheel."