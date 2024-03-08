Father Adrian Convery obituary: 75 years of monastic life for Benedictine monk of Ampleforth Abbey in North Yorkshire
He was born in Newcastle in August 1931 and educated at Gilling Castle and Ampleforth College. He joined the monastic community in 1949 and was ordained priest in July 1960.
For more than 30 years, he had a number of roles within the monastery and school. His passion for music and plainsong led to him being monastic choirmaster from 1957-1976, a role he took on again for three years from 1996.
He began teaching in Ampleforth College in September 1957 and was housemaster of St Oswald’s House from 1964-1981, when he was appointed headmaster of Gilling Castle. He retired as headmaster in 1987 and subsequently acted as monastic guestmaster and school guestmaster.
In 2005 he was appointed chaplain to St Benet’s Hall, a Permanent Private Hall at Oxford University. After four years there he returned once again to Ampleforth where he took on the role of chaplain to St John’s House in Ampleforth College. In 2012-3 he was also chaplain to the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire.
