Father and daughter who died in horror crash on country road in Barnsley just before Christmas are named as inquests open

The coroner for Sheffield and Barnsley has named the father and daughter who died in a horror crash on a country lane just before Christmas.

By Grace Newton
6 hours ago
Updated 31st Dec 2022, 10:13am

On December 30 inquests into the deaths of Ian Mappin, 49, and Rosie Mappin, 19, were opened by coroner Stephen Eccleston at the Medico-Legal Centre in Sheffield and adjourned for a full hearing at a later date.

They were travelling in a black Subaru being driven by Mr Mappin when it left the road on a bend and collided with trees on Broadcarr Road in Hoyland, near Barnsley, at 6.20pm on December 22. Both died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 744 of December 22. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55

Broadcarr Road, Hoyland