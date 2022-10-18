Father and son become first to play on same team in history of their club

Christopher Kneeshaw and Harvey Kneeshaw both started for Morley Town AFC in a hard fought victory against Tingley Athletic FC Reserves 4-2 in the Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup Round 2.

It is believed to be the first time in the club’s history that a father and son have competed on the same team.

The duo from Churwell near Morley, Leeds, helped the team to a hard fought victory – with Chris pulling off some great saves as goalkeeper and Harvey in an attacking role.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Chris said it was a “proud dad moment”.

He added: “I’ve always played football and been a keeper from the age of 13.

"I had special leave from school every week to attend Leeds school of excellence for three years and was coached by Mervyn Day, the Leeds United keeper.

"I went into coaching at Churwell Lions as I wanted to put something back in for the kids."

Chris coached Harvey since he was six years old until the age of 13 when he signed for Leeds Juniors.

Harvey was then picked up during trials at Bradford and Rotherham.

Since then, Harvey has trained to be an electrician like his dad but was itching to get back into football.

This weekend, the duo took to the pitch together for the first time.

"It was a fantastic honour to don the boots together and get the victory”, Chris explained.

