Police have issued an urgent appeal to help them find a Yorkshire woman who hasn’t been seen for two weeks.

Felicia Dunkley, 56, was last seen by her neighbours at her flat on Spa Lane, in Harrogate, just before 6pm on June 14. She was reported missing by her family on June 20. Police are now asking the public for their help in tracking her down, and are appealing for information and potential sightings.

Concerns are growing for her welfare after police carried out “detailed enquiries” in both North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire, which revealed she is thought to have been away from home for two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Felicia previously lived in Leeds and she is known to travel by bus to Leeds Bus Station. As well as her home in the Starbeck area of Harrogate, she has also lived in the Euclid Avenue area of the town and often visited the Aldi supermarket on Oak Beck Road.

Felicia Dunkley

Police said: “She tends to go to busy areas such as shopping centres where she likes to sit down on benches or in seating areas. Checks have been made with transport hubs, hospitals and homeless shelters without any sign of Felicia. It is not known if she has access to money and she does not have a mobile phone.

“As part of the missing person investigation, police are urging people to come forward if they have potentially seen Felicia at any point since June 14. Felicia is described as black, aged 56, 5ft 6in tall, stocky build, medium-length black hair, and she wears glasses. She is likely to have on a knitted grey cardigan, all dark clothing, and green trainers.”