Plenty of people put Christmas lights up outside their homes – but not to the same extent as Allun Hudson.

The driving instructor’s house on Banksfield Avenue in Mytholmroyd is so covered in festive decorations, he has had to have a second fuse box fitted.

People travel from as far as Leeds to see his lights, and he is even having his own switch-on event.

“I do get a bit carried away,” said Allun.

Allun Hudson puts Chrismas lights up at his house in Mytholmroyd.

His Christmas lights displays started more than 20 years ago when he lived at a different house nearby.

They have grown ever since and he has become well-known in the are for his impressive festive exhibits.

"I was running out of space inside so decided to put a few outside, and then it carried on,” he said.

"I had to have a second fuse box put in to run the lights because they would blow the first one out.”

Allun Hudson puts Chrismas lights up outside his house in Mytholmroyd.

There are plenty of Christmas decorations inside Allun’s house too, filling his kitchen, living room, hallway and landing.

"It's like Santa's grotto here,” he said.

"People come from all around to see these lights. When the house is lit, you can see my house from Scout Road.

"One year, one of my work colleagues dressed up as Santa to switch them on for me.

Allun Hudson at his home in Mytholmroyd with his Christmas decorations.

"I love Christmas. I start planning next year's display on Boxing Day."

Allun, who runs Allun Hudson Driving School, has five children - one boy and four girls – and seven grandchildren.

"They love coming up here and seeing the lights,” he said.

His switch-on takes place on Thursday (December 1) at 6.30pm. Mince pies will be served.

