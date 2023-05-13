Police closed off a Yorkshire beach after the discovery of bones which were thought to be human.

However, the closure of Filey beach lasted for just over an hour after the bones were later found to belong to an animal.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We've put a temporary closure on the beach at Filey following the discovery of possible human bones at around midday today (May 13). We’ll let you know when the items have been recovered and the beach reopens.”

However, a short time later, it added: “We're pleased to report that the beach at Filey has reopened. The bones that were found have been confirmed as belonging to an animal.”

View of Filey Beach near the Lifeboat station