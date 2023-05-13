All Sections
Filey beach: Police close Yorkshire beach following discovery of bones which were thought to be human

Police closed off a Yorkshire beach after the discovery of bones which were thought to be human.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 13th May 2023, 15:03 BST

However, the closure of Filey beach lasted for just over an hour after the bones were later found to belong to an animal.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We've put a temporary closure on the beach at Filey following the discovery of possible human bones at around midday today (May 13). We’ll let you know when the items have been recovered and the beach reopens.”

However, a short time later, it added: “We're pleased to report that the beach at Filey has reopened. The bones that were found have been confirmed as belonging to an animal.”

View of Filey Beach near the Lifeboat stationView of Filey Beach near the Lifeboat station
Filey was recently named among the 10 best seaside towns in the UK along with two other Yorkshire locations Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay.

