The fire broke out at the Leonardo Building shortly before 8pm on October 15. It led to a huge number of emergency services rushing to the scene to make the area safe and tackle the blaze.

A total of ten fire crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service battled the fire at its height, although that was reduced to two crews by the following morning. Fire investigation teams are now also on site to look into the cause.

West Yorkshire Police were also on hand to set up a cordon and evacuate members of the public from nearby buildings due to concerns for their safety. Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also at the scene, although it is not thought that anyone was injured.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, the top three floors of the derelict building were still alight. Pictures from freelance photographer Mark Bickerdike also show the scale of the blaze at its height.

Leeds City Council chief executive Tom Riordan has expressed his gratitude for the efforts of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and others involved in the emergency response. Responding to a fire service post on Twitter, he wrote: “Very many thanks for all you are doing with other emergency services teams and @LeedsCC_News colleagues to bring this under control and keep people safe.”

It’s a sentiment that’s been shared by others on social media who remain hopeful that nobody has been hurt and that nearby buildings such as Leeds City Museum have been protected.

